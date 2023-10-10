UConn Sports
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A person is dead in Wisconsin after a semitruck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of manure.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of a rollover crash off Highway 25 near the town of Nelson Tuesday night.

Authorities said when crews arrived they found the tractor-trailer on its side and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but they located the 63-year-old driver deceased inside the truck.

The semi was traveling on Highway 25 when it crossed the center median. It ended up going into a ditch, hitting an embankment before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was hauling manure and about 5,000 gallons were spilled in the area because of the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver killed. No other injuries were reported.

The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Police are investigating a homicide on Nelton Way.
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said mild weather is expected the rest of the workweek.
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Shelter overwhelmed with abandoned and surrendered dogs
CT families worried for loved ones in Israel
Hartford 15-year-old killed in targeted attack
Footage from Bristol police lobby shooting released
Connecticut woman escapes Israel during attacks
