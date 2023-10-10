UConn Sports
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Moosup crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday night, a 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Moosup.

After dispatchers were alerted to a crash, first responders were sent to Main Street and Milner Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a 36-year-old man, Patrick Hamilton of Plainfield, had suffered serious injuries during the single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that his motorcycle was traveling southbound on Main Street when it veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a street sign.

He was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries during the collision.

American Legion Ambulance transported the victim to Plainfield Backus Emergency Center, where he was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital by LifeStar.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wright of the Plainfield Police Department at 960-563-0804.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

