Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery launch the Golden Bobcat Lager

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery started a partnership to offer a new beer that shows Quinnipiac’s Bobcat mascot.

“It’s really exciting to get something new,” said Lynzi King, Quinnipiac University Graduate Student.

Lynzi King and Savitri George, also a Quinnipiac Graduate Student, co-manage On the Rocks Pub & Grill. It’s an on-campus bar and restaurant at Quinnipiac.

“We have a few IPAs, double IPAs, things like that,” said George.

Now, a new beer on tap. One that’s more than just a drink.

“Something new, something exciting for people to go ‘ooh, what is that to have, I want to try that,’” said George.

Michael Kassa, Associate Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Quinnipiac said, “we are a really entrepreneurial type of university.”

A portion of the beer sales go to a student entrepreneurial fund for student-run start-ups to apply for seed money.

Kass said, “it really is kind of a full circle opportunity.”

“The whole point is to try and find something that’s refreshing,” said Jake Derosia, Head Brewer at Stony Creek Brewing.

“What we really wanted to do was make a nice, refreshing beer so that when you are at the game you can have one, go back and have another. The whole point is to make something nice and light,” said Derosia.

Bobcat Golden Lager is available at M&T Bank arena, On the Rocks Pub & Grill, as well as local bars and package stores.

Sales need to accrue so there’s enough in that start-up fund for students to start applying next fall.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in it, had students asking you know ‘when are you getting it, let us know when you have it, we are really excited for it,” said King.

During the soft launch, the beer was so popular the keg was kicked! The cans are all that’s left.

Stony Creek needs to make a little more of the beer as things ramp up especially over the winter months.

