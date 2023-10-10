UConn Sports
Shelter overwhelmed with abandoned and surrendered dogs

By Olivia Schueller
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Stray and un-wanted dogs are in dire need of a place to call home.

The Hartford Animal Shelter is getting more dogs into the shelter than it can handle.

For over 25 years now, Sherry DeGenova has worked as an animal control officer; 2023 is one of the worst years she’s seen the shelter.

“We’re seeing dogs tethered to fences, dumped in parks, left in abandon apartments, you name it we’re seeing it,” said DeGenova.

Now, the shelter is struggling to keep up. They have 18 dogs with just 25 spaces available. Within a day, DeGenova says they’re getting 3 to 5 dogs.

“We’re sinking, and we’re sinking fast,” said DeGenova.

Dogs don’t stay in the shelter for more than a month. If they aren’t adopted within several days, they’re euthanized.

“People are living life again and are like oh no what am I going to do with my 3 dogs I obtained during COVID because I was bored, let’s go dump them,” said DeGenova. “They’re under socialized, terrified of everything which makes everything harder.”

What these dogs need is love and care, something that is unfamiliar to all the sweet faces.

DeGenova says that when a dog is adopted, their demeanor instantly begins to change.

A new collar, leash, and owner can bring these dogs back to life.

