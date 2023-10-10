Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in CT is a big winner

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The big prize from Powerball may still be up for grabs on Tuesday morning, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut is still a big winner.

The Connecticut Lottery said one ticket holds a $50,000 prize following Monday night’s drawing.

The meant that the ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

The numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and the Powerball was 14. The Power Play was X3.

The CT Lottery said 44,931 winning tickets were sold, the majority of which were $300 or less.

Here are the Powerball winning tickets from the drawing on Oct. 9. (ctlottery.org)

The main Powerball jackpot rose to $1.73 billion after no winner was picked on Monday night.

There has been no jackpot winner for 35 consecutive drawings. The last time someone won the top prize on July 19.

The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in Nov. 2022.

