Travelers Championship holds fall media day

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - We are nearly nine months away from the 2024 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, but tournament organizers are already hard at work preparing for next year’s tournament.

Always looking to expand its reach, especially in the region, the Travelers Championship stopped by TPC Boston to celebrate its most recent champion.

Keegan Bradley is from Vermont and the native New Englander is more than happy to celebrate his success, especially if it means more people in New England will fall in love with the game and this event.

“That’s my dream, that maybe one kid will have watched it and thought that’s me as a kid and did it. I know that’s how I felt when I watched Brad Faxon and Billy Andraid as a kid,” said Bradley.

“We have media coming from all around, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, to have that kind of excitement and to have Keegan as our champion is very very exciting,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Travelers.

The tournament is not just about attracting a crowd, it’s about giving back, and the charitable contributions the event makes every year is not limited to Connecticut.

“The hole in the wall camp is our main charitable organization and through their hospital outreach programs, there are nine hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that are funding these programs that we are supporting,” Bessette said.

“You know if you look at my first year of the tournament in 2011 through 2023 how far the tournament has come it’s remarkable, it’s arguably the best field of a tournament other than a major in the entire world,” said Bradley.

Tournament officials believe Monday was a big success, and the plan is do a few more of these media days, all leading up to the 2024 Travelers Championship in June.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.