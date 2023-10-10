Troopers respond to serious crash in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Pomfret Monday night.

Troop D responded to Pomfret Road at approximately 8:24 p.m. after they were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

When troopers arrived, they reported that a person involved suffered serious injuries during the crash.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad was requested.

No further word was available as to how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.

Channel 3 has reached out to state police for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

