Uber driver out of ICU more than a week after crash that involved Sacred Heart University students

Otto Bailon, an Uber driver, was critically injured when his vehicle that carried four Sacred...
Otto Bailon, an Uber driver, was critically injured when his vehicle that carried four Sacred Heart University students, was struck by another driver on Sept. 29, 2023, Fairfield police said.(Stefany Bailon / contributed)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An Uber driver who was critically hurt in a crash that also seriously injured Sacred Hart University students has moved out of the ICU after receiving multiple surgeries.

The daughter of Otto Bailon told Channel 3 on Tuesday that her father was upgraded after 10 days in the hospital, which included three surgeries.

Stefany Bailon said that her father still has a long way to go; however, he has made progress and started physical therapy to regain his mobility.

Otto Bailon was among six people hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Jefferson Street and Park Avenue in Fairfield on Sept. 29.

He and two female students were in critical but stable condition. Two other female students were discharged from a hospital last week. All five people were in the same Uber vehicle.

The sixth person, also a Sacred Heart student, was the only person in the second vehicle. Police said it appeared he lost control of his vehicle and hit the Uber. That student was in critical condition.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Tuesday.

Stefany Bailon said she set up a GoFundme page for her father that garnered more than $42,500 in donations to cover medical expenses.

She said her family’s goal was to have Otto Bailon walk out of the hospital on his own soon.

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

