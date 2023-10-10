UConn still in the Bowl Hunt, 5 more wins to get there

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The UConn football team is on a bye this week. It comes exactly halfway thru UConn’s season. The Huskies have played six games, and six left to play.

Six is the most important number when it comes to UConn football, because six wins are what’s required to become bowl eligible.

With one win and six games left to play, the Huskies are still in the bowl hunt.

Last season, after six games, the Huskies were two and four. No one was talking about the Huskies getting enough wins to get a bowl invite.

They finished with wins over Florida International, Boston College, UMass, and Liberty.

Four wins in their last six games, six wins in all, and an invite to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies are surely looking to repeat last year’s run to six wins. A look at the remaining schedule reveals the possibilities.

Game 1: Saturday Oct. 21 a home game against South Florida. The Bulls are three and three, and they played 13th ranked Alabama last month and lost 17-3.

Game 2: October 28 at Boston College, the Eagles are three and three including back to back wins against Virginia and Army.

Game 3: November 4 at Tennessee, the Vols are four and one ranked #19 in the country.

Game 4: November 11 at James Madison, the Dukes are undefeated. They beat Utah State 45-38. UConn lost to Utah State 38-34.

Game 5: November 18 a home game with Sacred Heart. The Pioneers are one and five. It’s a game we’ll be televising on Channel 3 and the WAX.

Game 6: November 25 at UMass. The Minutemen are one and six, with one win against Mexico State.

The Huskies will be a big underdog at Tennessee. Adding that to the lose column, means UConn would have to win the other five.

If considering how the Huskies improved the second half of last season, it’s reasonable to assume they’ll improve the second half of this season.

Will the improvement be enough to win five more games? It’ll take some good fortune, and a little bit of magic.

