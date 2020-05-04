Across Connecticut there are thousands of moms without enough food to feed their families. It's a heartbreaking reality of the Covid-19 crisis.
Channel 3 is teaming up with The River 105.9, iHeartMedia Connecticut and the Antonacci Family Foundation for a 3Cares Millions of Meals Virtual Food Drive.
Every dollar donated will go directly to Food Share and the Connecticut Food Bank.
Your on-line donation will go to help restock the empty shelves at our food banks.
Join us this Mother’s Day week on-air, on-line and on the Channel 3 Facebook page for the Millions of Meals Virtual Food Drive.
If you live in Hartford and Tolland Counties click here to donate to Foodshare.
If you live in Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham counties click here to donate to CT Food Bank.
