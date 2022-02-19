HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As a part of our Channel 3 Cares outreach, we've partnered with Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Science center to provide the opportunity for pediatric COVID vaccinations.
On Saturday, the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford opened their doors to kids ages 5-11 years old, one of the least vaccinated age range, in hopes to bump up that vaccination rate.
The event, as always, is free and kids even got the opportunity to watch the popular movie Encanto and receive free admission to the Science Center.
Some parents aren't ready to vaccinate their young ones and others say they were thrilled to have the chance to provide extra protection.
Members of the Science Center say it was an honor be involved.
"It's very exciting to know that kids will have that experience of getting their vaccination here. They'll have that memory of that they were able to get vaccinated and do their part, and get the shot and it probably wasn't as scary as they thought," Tracy Schirer, vice president of marketing and communications for the Connecticut Science Center, tells us.
Another pediatric vaccination clinic will take place at the Connecticut Science Center in three weeks on March 12.
A parent or guardian, age 18 or over, must accompany the individual being vaccinated.
"Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been doing education programs to try and educate the public about how to stay safe," say Tracy Shirer, spokeswoman for the Connecticut Science Center.
No insurance or identification card will be required.
More information about the clinic can be found on the Science Center's events page here.
The Connecticut Children's Medical Center has a link up with frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. It can can be seen here.
