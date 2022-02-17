HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is partnering with the Connecticut Science Center and Hartford HealthCare for a free kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic over the weekend.
It's set for Saturday at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.
Children ages 5 to 11 who get the shot, along with an accompanying adult, get free Science Center admission and a movie.
The clinic is happening from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Science Center said appointments are strongly encouraged to guarantee vaccination spots.
The clinic is solely for children ages 5 to 11. Other vaccine doses won't be available.
On-site parking at the Connecticut Science Center garage will be free for up to 1-hour with a vaccination card dated Feb. 19, 2022.
A parent or guardian, age 18 or over, must accompany the individual being vaccinated.
No insurance or identification card will be required.
More information about the clinic can be found on the Science Center's events page here.
The Connecticut Children's Medical Center has a link up with frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. It can can be seen here.
