HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 and Hartford HealthCare are continuing a team up in an effort to get more people their COVID-19 booster shots.

A second "You're Better Boosted" event is set to happen in Hartford on Tuesday at the North United Methodist Church/Collin Bennett Building.

The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer booster shots for anyone over the age of 12.

For Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, boosters are available to those ages 18 and up.

Hartford HealthCare said boosters are recommended for two-dose Pfizer vaccine recipients five months after the second dose.

For Moderna two-dose recipients ages 18 and up, it's also recommended to get a booster after five months.

Anyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster of either Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson after two months.

More information on booster eligibility can be found on Hartford HealthCare's website here.