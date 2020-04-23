HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Since the governor’s order requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public went into effect, Channel 3 has heard from hundreds of people.
Some people can’t find masks, others can’t afford them.
Whatever the issue, there’s are thousands of people across Connecticut who need masks.
So, on Tuesday April 28, Channel 3 is holding a 3Cares event “Masks for Connecticut.”
Channel 3, along with 99.1 WPLR and The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven will be giving away free masks from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
All you have to do is drive through, pop your trunk, and volunteers will drop a bag with five surgical masks inside.
The charity “Masks for Connecticut,” with help from Pratt and Whitney, are providing the masks.
To make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.