ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - The 8th Masks for CT event kicked off on Thursday morning in Orange.
It happened at the Yale West Campus in Orange from about 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It started earlier than anticipated to help alleviate traffic.
The location's address was 100 West Campus Dr.
Channel 3 joined forces with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, 99.1 WPLR, Yale University and Masks for Heroes to make sure more people can protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All people have to do is drive up to the event and pop their trunk. As per the other events, volunteers will drop five masks side.
Roughly 50,000 masks per event have been handed out.
Bob Stefanowski, who started the original Masks for Heroes initiative, said at some point last week, all the Masks for CT events together hit the 1 million mark for masks given away.
WPLR's Chaz and AJ spoke to Channel 3 about the event on Wednesday.
To make a donation to Masks for CT, head to the event's website here.
