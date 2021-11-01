ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut drive kicks off on Nov. 4.
Channel 3 partnered with Best Cleaners for the annual drive.
People can drop off gently-used winter coats to any Best Cleaners from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12.
Best Cleaners said they'll clean the coats and give them to local families in need.
Drop off spots include:
- Best Cleaners, Berlin, CT
138 Mill Street | 860-828-9386
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday;
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Bristol, CT
100 North Street | 860-583-3935
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Canton, CT
1 Lovely Street | 860-693-0056
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Farmington / Unionville, CT
1684 Farmington Avenue | 860-673-0139
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Glastonbury, CT
2759 Main Street | 860-633-0591
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Middletown, CT
522 South Main Street | 860-347-9449
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Middletown, CT
1088 Newfield Street | 860-632-2217
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, North Haven, CT
94 Washington Avenue | 203-234-BEST (2378)
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Old Lyme, CT
90 Halls Road, Old Lyme Marketplace| 860-434-7743
Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Plainville, CT
69 East Street | 860-747-6221
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Rocky Hill, CT
2349 Main Street | 860-721-0500
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Simsbury, CT
1227 Hopmeadow Street | 860-408-9868
Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
- Best Cleaners, Windsor, CT
292 Poqounock Avenue | 860-688-3300
Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
More information can be found on the Coats for Connecticut website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.