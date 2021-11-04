The annual Coats for Connecticut drive kicks off on Nov. 4.

Coats for Connecticut (2021)

Channel 3 partnered with Best Cleaners for the annual drive.

People can drop off gently-used winter coats to any Best Cleaners from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12.

Best Cleaners said they'll clean the coats and give them to local families in need.

Drop off spots include:

  • Best Cleaners, Berlin, CT
    138 Mill Street | 860-828-9386
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday;
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Bristol, CT
    100 North Street | 860-583-3935
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Canton, CT
    1 Lovely Street | 860-693-0056
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Farmington / Unionville, CT
    1684 Farmington Avenue | 860-673-0139
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Glastonbury, CT
    2759 Main Street | 860-633-0591
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Middletown, CT
    522 South Main Street | 860-347-9449
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Middletown, CT
    1088 Newfield Street | 860-632-2217
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, North Haven, CT
    94 Washington Avenue | 203-234-BEST (2378)
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Old Lyme, CT
    90 Halls Road, Old Lyme Marketplace| 860-434-7743
    Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Plainville, CT
    69 East Street | 860-747-6221
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Rocky Hill, CT
    2349 Main Street | 860-721-0500
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Simsbury, CT
    1227 Hopmeadow Street | 860-408-9868
    Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Best Cleaners, Windsor, CT
    292 Poqounock Avenue | 860-688-3300
    Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
    8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

More information can be found on the Coats for Connecticut website here.

