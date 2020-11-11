GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Best Cleaners, Channel 3 and several other organizations have teamed up for an annual coat drive.
"Coats for Connecticut" looks to make sure that families stay warm during the winter.
RELATED: ‘Coats for Connecticut’ drive kicks off at Best Cleaners on Wednesday
The drive has helped collect nearly 120,000 coats since the program began 12 years ago.
The hope is that it will net another 10,000 or more this year.
All people have to do is drop off a new or gently-used coat, or any warm winter weather outerwear, at any Best Cleaners location throughout the state.
Best Cleaners has 13 locations. A list of drop spots can be found here.
Donors don't have to go inside the store. Donation bins were set up outside.
The business then clean the donations.
The priority is children's coats; however, all sizes of outerwear will be accepted.
The drive runs until Nov. 25, which is the day before Thanksgiving.
Those who don't have a coat can donate money to the Salvation Army, which will use it to purchase new coats.
More information can be found on the Coats for Connecticut website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.