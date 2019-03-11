HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)--Join 3 Cares at the American Lung Association’s 12th Annual Fight for Air Climb Hartford on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. This signature event will take place from 9:00AM to 2:00PM at the Hartford 21 Building – 221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT. The American Lung Association hopes to raise $180,000 towards education, advocacy and lung disease research.
For 115 years, the American Lung Association has been saving lives by fighting for lung health and healthy air. They search for cures to lung disease, fight for laws that protect our air, advocate to keep kids off tobacco and hope to create a world where we are free of lung disease.
If you are a caretaker, cancer survivor, supporter of a healthy lifestyle or if you want to give back to this organization, this event is for you. Participants are encouraged to climb with friends and family. Each of the 500 participants are challenged to run or walk up 34 flights of stairs; that is 688 steps. Additionally, over 100 local firefighters and first responders will make the climb in their gear. Their gear weighs approximately 50 lbs. The civilian climb will take place at 9:30am and the firefighter climb will take place at 11:30am. There will be a post climb celebration at the Russian Lady, followed by an awards ceremony.
If you would like to register for this event, click here. There is a $100.00 fundraising requirement. Advanced registration is $35.00 and day-of registration is $50.00. if climbing is not for you, you can still participate by donation to an existing participant or team click here to donate.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.