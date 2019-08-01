(WFSB) - Connecticut's 10 cent tax law for single-use plastic bags went into effect on Thursday.
To help viewers and customers change over to reusable bags, Channel 3 teamed up with Big Y World Class Markets so they can go a little greener and save a little money.
Channel 3 is giving away one reusable bag per customer at select Big Y locations in the state.
The new state law passed by lawmakers during the last legislative session implements a 10 cent charge per plastic bag.
The goal behind the law is to phase out all plastic bags by June 2021.
Stores like Big Y and Stop & Shop decided to get rid of them altogether in advance of that deadline. They'll instead offer paper bags for a 10 cent fee.
"We were going to get rid of the plastic bags anyway in the year 2020 so we decided with the state making all of these changes, that we were going to do it quicker and faster," said Lisa Buckley, customer service manager, Big Y Meriden.
Leftover plastic bags at the stores will be donated to places like animal shelters.
Stop & Shop said they'll recycle theirs into decking material that will be used for things like park benches.
Big Y and Channel 3 will be handing out the bags starting at 7 a.m. at locations in Meriden, Naugatuck, Rocky Hill, Cheshire and West Hartford.
They'll be available while supplies last.
Customers are urged to post pictures of their reusable Channel 3 bags to social media using the hashtag #BagDayOn3.
