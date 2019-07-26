(WFSB) - Join 3 Cares and Big Y on August 1st at any of Big Y’s Connecticut locations for Free Grocery Bag Day.
Big Y and Channel 3 want to help save the earth, save you money, and give you a reusable shopping bag.
A Connecticut law goes into effect on August 1st that puts a $0.10 fee on each single-use plastic bag used at checkout.
Big Y stores will start handing out bags at 7:00AM on August 1st, the bags are first come first serve, no purchase necessary, and there is a limit of one reusable bag per person.
To learn more about the Connecticut Law that goes into effect on August 1st click here.
For a list of Connecticut Big Y stores click here.
