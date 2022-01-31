HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3 teamed up with Hartford HealthCare for an event to get more people a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
The 3 Cares free vaccination event is called “You’re Better Boosted” and it’s happening Monday in downtown Hartford.
Attendees don’t need a reservation to get boosted.
The free drive is perfect for folks who have delayed getting their booster or for anyone who just recently became eligible for their third shot.
Hartford HealthCare said it will provide both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Doctors like Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford Healthcare said getting boosted is still the best way to protect both oneself and the community.
“This event is important,” Wu said. “Even though we seem to think vaccines and boosters are easy, access isn’t always easy. This is another event that allows people to get the boosters, not just to protect themselves and the people around them.”
The drive is happening at the Hartford Public Library at 500 Main St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
Boosters will be available for anyone age 12 and up. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
