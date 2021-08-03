ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - The Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover has some backup power.
Thanks to Chuck Carrol and ACDC Industrial Electric, a new state-of-the-art stand generator will keep the camp running when utility service is down.
Koby Luck Ready Mix donated the concrete for it and All Gas donated the tanks and fuel.
The nearly $100,000 project came with a full 10 year warranty.
The Kids Camp thanked everyone involved for making it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.