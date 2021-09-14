EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - The 24th annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Golf Tournament teed off on Tuesday.
The event is happening at the Fox Hopyard Golf Club in East Haddam.
The tournament raises essential funds to provide overnight day camp opportunities for more than 3,000 children every year at the Kids Camp, which is located in Andover and Coventry.
This year's event honors retired camp CEO Denise Hornbecker and Channel 3's own Scot Haney for their contributions to the camp.
Channel 3 participants in the tournament itself include Haney, Kevin Hogan and Eric Parker.
More information on the Channel 3 Kids Camp can be found on its website here.
