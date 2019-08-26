Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, rulers, pencils and more are being collected.

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3's back-to-school supply drive kicked off on Monday morning outside of its studio in Rocky Hill.

The station partnered with Connecticut Chevy Dealers to stuff a Silverado.

Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, rulers, pencils and more are being collected.

Anyone looking to make a donation can stop the station on Capital Boulevard between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

Channel 3 personalities and staff will be out there throughout the day.

