ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3's back-to-school supply drive kicked off on Monday morning outside of its studio in Rocky Hill.
The station partnered with Connecticut Chevy Dealers to stuff a Silverado.
Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, rulers, pencils and more were being collected all day as viewers stopped by to donate.
See the generosity of Channel 3's viewers here.
Everything donated will be given to students in the state.
"Backpacks, notepads, crayons, pencils," listed Richard Kelly of East Hampton, who dropped off the supplies on Monday.
Kelly said he knows how important and expensive such supplies are. His wife was a teacher in East Hampton for more than 40 years.
"It's my passion to help the children," Kelly said.
Anyone looking to make a donation can stop the station on Capital Boulevard between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.
"I saw it a few days ago advertised on the news as part of 3 Cares," said Tom Whitt of Middletown. "I figured it sounded like a good idea!"
Channel 3 personalities and staff were out there throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.