Join 3 Cares at the Chrysalis Center’s 6th Annual Empty Bowls Event on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. The event will take place at the Chrysalis TCC Training and Conference Center – 255 Homestead Ave, Hartford, CT from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
This family friendly event is open to the public and for just $20.00 a person ($5.00 for children under 12) you go home with a beautifully handcrafted bowl donated by local artisans. Your donation also includes delicious soup, salad, bread and hand prepared dessert by the Chrysalis Center’s La Concina culinary arts training program.
This event helps to support hundreds of families living right in Hartford. All proceeds from this event support Freshplace, the Chrysalis Center’s innovative fresh food pantry. This pantry provides fresh food and case management services for Hartford families in need. All the families in this program live in the “Promise Zone”, the federally recognized neighborhoods in Greater Hartford where nearly 50% of the residents live at or below the poverty line.
Channel 3’s own Carolina Cruz and Jennifer Lee will be there as Celebrity Soup Scoopers. If you would like to attend this event advanced registration is required, click here to register.
