GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - An annual coat-collecting drive that kicked off in November has collected thousands of coats already.
The annual Coats for Connecticut drive began at the Best Cleaners on Main Street in Glastonbury on Nov. 8.
The family-owned dry-cleaning chain held its first drive 10 years ago.
"We did it on our own for years and we got excited when we got 3 to 4,000 coats and we did pretty well there," said Shawn McCann, owner and president, Best Cleaners.
The chain has collected, cleaned and donated nearly 100,000 coats to day.
Last year alone Best Cleaners said it collected more than 18,000 gently-worn coats for those in need.
As of Dec. 6, the drive has collected 7,500 coats so far.
This year's drive runs from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22.
People can donate coats to Best Cleaners locations in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, and Windsor.
The coats will then be delivered to Salvation Army centers in Bridgeport, Bristol, Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, New London, and Waterbury.
Salvation Army drop offs will be weekly.
"We're so blessed that Best Cleaners is doing this drive for us to keep Connecticut warm," said Major Carol Duperree, The Salvation Army.
While Channel 3 was at the Best Cleaners location in Glastonbury, a few donations were made.
"I put it on Facebook, my friends from Facebook, friends around the neighborhood, my daughters, my wife," said Buzz Wooldridge, who donated coats. "Got everyone giving coats."
Businesses also got involved.
"We just think it's really important to give back to the community we do work in," said Margaret Wilcox, Margaret Wilcox Watkins and Associates.
Channel 3, Young’s Printing/Fast Signs and Two Men And A Truck are call campaign partners for the drive.
More information will be posted on Best Cleaners website here or call 1-888-950-BEST.
