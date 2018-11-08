GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - An annual coat-collecting drive kicks off on Thursday.
The 10th annual Coats for Connecticut drive kicks off at the Best Cleaners on Main Street in Glastonbury.
Last year, Best Cleaners said it collected more than 18,000 gently-worn coats for those in need.
The drive runs from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22.
People can donate coats to Best Cleaners locations in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury, and Windsor.
The coats will then be delivered to Salvation Army centers in Bridgeport, Bristol, Hartford, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, New London, and Waterbury.
Channel 3, Young’s Printing/Fast Signs and Two Men And A Truck are call campaign partners for the drive.
More information will be posted on Best Cleaners website here or call 1-888-950-BEST.
