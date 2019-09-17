ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The annual Convoy of Caring convened in Rocky Hill on Tuesday.
The Foodshare event aims to recognize and thank the local food industry for its contributions to the fight against hunger in the state.
Foodshare said donations from the food industry are vital to helping the organization and the Connecticut Food Bank distribute enough food to provide more than 30 million meals to neighbors in need each year.
Businesses such as grocery stores, farms and other places participate.
The tractor trailers gathered at the Sheraton Hartford South hotel in Rocky Hill overnight.
They'll leave with a police escort between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The drivers will arrive at Foodshare's food distribution center in Bloomfield later in the day.
More information can be found here.
