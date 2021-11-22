WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Foodshare is continuing its "Turkey and 30" campaign to feed more than 51,000 families this Thanksgiving.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a visit to Foodshare's facility in Wallingford on Monday morning.

Lamont said he planned to speak with its staff and volunteers about the services Foodshare provides in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Foodshare said one in nine people in Hartford and Tolland counties worry about not having enough food.

The organization provides people with food in the short term while looking for solutions for them for the long term.

Anyone looking to donate can do so on Foodshare's website here or head to one of three locations on Research Parkway in Wallingford, Woodland Avenue in Bloomfield and Mountain Grove Street in Bridgeport through Tuesday, Nov. 23.