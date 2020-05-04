(WFSB) - Nurses all over the country and in Connecticut are working tirelessly to help care for those battling the coronavirus.
Monday marked the start of Nurse Appreciation Week, a time not lost on the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation.
D'Ascenzo had a deep appreciation for those on the front lines long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, the foundation created in her name hoped to spread kindness and a love for nurses with a special donation.
Channel 3's Dennis House presented a check for $5,000 to Hartford Hospital from the foundation. The money will go toward buy scrubs for nurses.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin was also on hand to recognize the nurses.
More information on the Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation can be found on its website here.
