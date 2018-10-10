HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - 3 Cares is proud to sponsor the 25th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon Saturday October 13th.
In just a few short days more than 10,000 runners will cross the finish line in this momentous race. Since 1994, more than $7.2 Million has been raise for local charities through this race.
In honor of the 25th race, the Harford Marathon Foundation created a mobile tribute to all 194,370 participants who have crossed the finish line.
The Runners Honor Roll will be at the Total Fitness Expo on Thursday and Friday all day and at the Marathon on Saturday. Come visit the Runners Honor Roll to find your name and collect great giveaways.
“We are excited to be celebrating the 25th running of an event that drives positive economic impact, supports local charities and encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving,” said Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.
There is no race day registration or packet pick-up, participants are instructed to come to the XL Center – 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford, CT, for the Total Fitness Expo. The Expo will take place on Thursday, October 11th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM and on Friday October 12th from 11:00AM to 7:00PM. In addition to packet pick-up, the Total Fitness Expo is a great way to meet fellow runners, shop at more than 50 booths, get training and health tips, learn more about the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon courses and so much more.
Not ready to run a full marathon, not to worry, the Eversource Hartford Marathon has something for everyone. Their Charity 5K, welcomes runners and walkers, they offer a team relay and half marathon as well as kid races for the little ones to participate in. Racers need support, volunteers and cheerleaders are welcomed along the course, it is a one of a kind community event to be a part of. It takes approximately 2,500 volunteers to make this race happen, if you would like to volunteer click here.
It’s not too late to register for the race. Click here to register and for all the info you need, including details on road closures and traffic alerts for race day.
To learn more about the other races produced by the Hartford marathon Foundation click here.
