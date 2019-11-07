BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare is in need of more than 15,000 turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The charity organization's CEO, Jason Jakubowski, announced the official number on Channel 3 Thursday morning.
He said Foodshare's goal for its annual Turkey and Thirty drive is 15,059 turkeys and $451,770.
"The turkeys are important because it makes sure people can have good Thanksgiving with their families and the $30 is a very important component because it helps us do our work throughout the entire year," Jakubowski said.
Jakubowski said the need is great in central Connecticut, especially because the Thanksgiving season is longer this year.
Thanksgiving is Nov. 28.
"People can head to Foodshare.org to see where their local turkey drives are," Jakubowski said.
