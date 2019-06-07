Hartford, CT (WFSB) -- Join 3 Cares at Komen Greater Hartford’s More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 8:30AM. The event takes place at Bushnell Park – 15 Trinity Street, Harford CT.
Participants raised over $250,000 in the More Thank Pink Walk’s inaugural event in 2018. Lori Van Dam, CEO of Komen New England said, “I am so looking forward to our Greater Hartford MORE THAN PINK Walk at Bushnell Park on June 8. The funds we raised last year were used to address gaps in access to affordable, quality breast cancer care and provide our neighbors with vital screenings and treatment. We invite you to join us this year as we walk once again on June 8 to raise more funds to save more lives.”
Lori went on to say, “Connecticut’s incidence of breast cancer is among the highest in the country. That’s why the Greater Hartford More Than Pink Walk on June 8 is so important. As a community, it’s our opportunity to raise funds to support our neighbors who are affected by breast cancer, as well as honor those we have lost to this terrible disease. So please join us at Bushnell Park for this fun, family friendly and inspiring event!”
Registration starts at 7:30a, opening ceremony occurs at 9:00 AM, and the walk begins at 9:15 AM. There is a moving Procession of Hope for Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer during the opening ceremony. After the walk all participants are invited to join Komen for a party in the park, there will be music and entertainment. If you would like to donate, click here.
