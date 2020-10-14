HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Holiday Light Fantasia is coming back to Goodwin Park in Hartford.
A million glowing bulbs will light up starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and run through Jan. 3.
New this year will be a change to its schedule.
The event will be open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The annual tradition is a fundraiser for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
It features a 2 mile drive past holiday displays.
Thousands of families take part each year.
Tickets can be purchased at holidaylightfantasia.org.
Goodwin Park is located at 1130 Maple. Ave in Hartford.
