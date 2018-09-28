MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- 3 Cares is proud to once again partner with Lily's Kids Inc. for their fourth annual Show Us Your Heart Fundraiser on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The event is located at Mac 650 Gallery, 650 Main St. Middletown, CT 06457 from 3:00pm -6:00pm and is a 21 + event.
Our very own Susan Raff will emcee this lovely event which will include a cocktail hour, door prizes, an auction, light cuisine, and so much more. Lily Kids Inc. initiative is to help as many children live heart healthy lives as possible. They have programs across the state to motivate youth to make lifestyle changes for heart healthy lives and raise awareness.
This event is near and dear to many, LKI Board Member Kristen Kruczek MSN, RN tells us why, “As a nurse and a new mom there is nothing I want more than for my child to understand what it means to live life well. By supporting Lily’s Kids, I can help her understand that and help shape a better future for us all. A future where all children get a fair start in life and can grow up to live healthy lives.”
In 2012, LKI worked on and helped pass legislation that requires all newborns in Connecticut to be screened for critical congenital heart defects. They affect real change by donating funds to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Cardio Family Support Fund. This fund helps cover basic needs to children with heart conditions.
Please show us your heart and purchase tickets to this event here.
