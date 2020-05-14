MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fifth 3Cares Masks for CT giveaway launched Thursday morning in Middletown.
It was held at Middletown High School, 200 La Rosa Ln., until 1 p.m.
The event was supposed to start at 7 a.m., but organizers allowed people to start collecting their masks around 5:30 a.m. to ease traffic congestion.
As with the other events, all people have to do is drive up and put their trunks. A volunteer will then put in five free face masks.
Roughly 50,000 masks per event have been given away.
To make a donation to Masks for CT, head to the event's website here.
Tuesday, Channel 3 helped hand them out at Torrington Middle School.
Volunteers had to open the even an hour early because of the long lines.
Thursday's event was made possibly by the Masks for Heroes, the Greater New Haven Jewish Federation, 99.1 WPLR, Middlesex United Way, Liberty Bank, Fellowship Church, Best Cleaners, Community Foundation of Middlesex County, and Middlesex Health.
