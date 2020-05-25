WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A 9th Masks for CT giveaway is planned for Tuesday, May 26.
It's happening at the Woodstock Fairgrounds, located at 281 Route 169 in Woodstock.
It runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies last.
As with previous mask giveaways, all people have to do is drive up to the event and pop the trunk. A volunteer will deposit five free fask masks inside.
The event has been made possible by Masks for Heroes and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.
Sponsors include Channel 3, WTIC News Talk 1080, Centreville Bank, CR Premier Properties, Halloran Sage, Linemaster, Byrnes Agency Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway and Woodstock Orchards.
To donate to the cause, head to the Masks for CT website here.
