ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Join 3 Cares and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union on October 6th from 9:00a to 12:00p for their yearly electronic recycling event. The event will be held at Nutmeg Corporate Office – 520 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT. This event is free and open to the public.
Green Monster E-Cycling will be on hand to collect your electronics and securely dispose of them. All items collected are broken down and recycled into raw materials and they have a 100% secure data destruction at the Green Monster e-Cycling facility. The following items are acceptable to recycle at this event:
• Televisions
• Computers and Laptops
• Monitors and Terminals
• Printers, Scanners, and Fax Machines
• Toner and Ink Cartridges
• Musical Equipment
• Telephones and Telephone PBX
• Modems, Routers, Switches, and Hubs
• Mainframes and Server Racks
• Lab Equipment
• Medical Equipment
• Stereo Equipment and Radios
• DVD and CD Players
• Cables and Wiring
• Ipods, Walkmans, and PDAs
• Video Game Consoles
• All Storage Media
For more information on this event click here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.