NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The annual Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive kicked off on Friday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney joined the 99.1 WPLR morning show team at Jordan's Furniture in New Haven for the charity event, which got underway around 5:30 a.m.
"This is the biggest event we do all year," Chaz said. "And it is true honor for us to help Connecticut children who might not wake up with any presents on Christmas morning."
The show featured musical performances from Corey Glover of Living Colour, Janet Gardner of Vixen, Joe Bouchard of the Blue Oyster Cult, Carmine and Vinny Appice of Rod Stewart's band, local cover band the Odd Fellas and the students of the Rock House School.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal were also there.
The annual event typically raises more than $100,000 in toys and cash for local children's charities like Boys and Girls Village in Milford, Rite Way 4 Kids in New Haven, McGivney Community Center in Bridgeport, Chemical Abuse Services Agency Inc. in New Haven and Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.
"We are thrilled to host the Chaz and AJ Toy Drive for the third year in a row, with our friends at 99.1 PLR," says Jordan's President and CEO Eliot Tatelman. "Not only is it one of the most entertaining events that we do all year, it is one of the most fulfilling since it benefits children right here in the area who are in-need."
More on the toy drive can be found here.
