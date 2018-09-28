OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Join 3 Cares and Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation on October 6th, 2018 for their 13th Annual Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut. The event will take place at Saybrook Point, Old Saybrook from 7:00a-4:00p.
Hundreds of walkers will gather to support the TBBCF with their fundraising efforts and do their part to help blot out breast cancer. Sponsors and volunteers make it possible for 100 % of the gross fundraising dollars to go directly to breast cancer research. Over the last 11 years this walk has generated $3.7 million dollars and as a result, funded 37 research grants to help eradicate this horrible disease.
Walkers are registering to walk a full marathon, half marathon or quarter marathon. To learn more about this organization and to register click here.
