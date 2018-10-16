HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Join 3 Cares and the Aurora Foundation for their 13th Annual Signature Breakfast on Friday, October 26th from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The event takes place at the Hartford Marriott Downtown – 200 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT. The Annual Signature Breakfast is the foundations primary fundraiser for the year.
The Aurora Foundation was formed in 2000 to serve as a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls in the Greater Hartford area. They educate and engage men and women in the power of philanthropy to improve social and economic outcomes for women and girls, along with their families and communities.
The Signature Breakfast honors several philanthropists each year. This year they honor Susan Rottner as their Philanthropist of the Year and Neha Jonnakota (Glastonbury High School), as Young Philanthropist. Grace Bergin (Miss Porter's School), Elisabeth Helmin (Ethel Walker School) and Olivia Rotter (Hall High School) will also be recognized as their Emerging Young Philanthropists.
Signature Breakfast event Co-Chair, Evelyn Johnson, tells us why she loves this event, "I am always inspired by the women honored each year at the Aurora Breakfast and consider it an honor to be one of the event co-chairs this year. I am always amazed by the work our young philanthropists are doing and encouraged to see young women getting involved in philanthropy at such a young age."
This year’s speaker, Jennifer Openshaw, is the Founder of Girls with Impact, equipping girls to become the next generation of leaders. She is also a national financial expert as seen on Oprah, Today, and Good Morning America. She founded and sold Women’s Financial Network, the first financial services company by women, for women. As CEO, Jen was among a handful of female CEOs in Silicon Valley during the Internet’s early rise and was named among the Internet’s 25 Rising Stars. She served as host of ABC Radio’s “Winning Advice with Jennifer Openshaw,” and has advised numerous Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, where she served as national spokesperson and advisor on women.
To purchase tickets to this premier event, click here.
