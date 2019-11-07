GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Winter is coming, which means Channel 3 is teaming up with Best Cleaners for the 11th annual Coats for Connecticut Drive.
The drive officially kicked off on Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 23.
Best Cleaners said it has collected nearly 100,000 coats over the years.
Organizers said anyone who cleans out their closets or has children who've outgrown their coats can donate them to the cause.
The coats can be brought to any Best Cleaners location. There are a dozen of them around the state.
Donors will find bins right inside the business.
Next Wednesday, Nov. 13, people can stop by Channel 3 in Rocky Hill from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to make a donation.
Best Cleaners said they clean the coats and bring them to a local Salvation Army shelter.
Best Cleaners has locations in Berlin, Bristol, Canton, Farmington/Unionville, Glastonbury, Middletown, North Haven, Old Lyme, Plainville, Rocky Hill, Simsbury and Windsor.
More information can be found here.
