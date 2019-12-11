MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Anyone feeling charitable and wanting to meet Adam Lambert at the same time can stop by the Buckland Hills Mall this weekend.
It's part of 96.5 TIC-FM's "We Are The Children Toy Drive."
Singer Adam Lambert will be at the mall on Saturday.
Listeners can arrive around 3 p.m. and see him until 5:30 p.m. He will not be performing.
Organizers are seeking toy donations and volunteers for a Christmas party.
More information can be found on the radio station's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.