HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare's annual "Turkey Tuesday" drive kicked off from City Place in Hartford.
It's part of the charity's big push to feed more than 50,000 families in need this holiday season.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, donors headed to City Place on Asylum Street with a turkey or other donations.
Gov. Ned Lamont, former UConn men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun, and Channel 3's Kara Sundlun planned to stop by the drive during the day.
Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said the COVID-19 pandemic made food insecurity a bigger problem than ever. However, he said the help people give to such drives has been strong.
Jakubowski said even the smallest donation could make a huge difference.
The drive at City Place runs until 3 p.m.
Foodshare's annual Turkey and Thirty drive is also underway. For information on that, head to Foodshare's website here.
