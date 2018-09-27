Join 3 Cares at the Greater Hartford Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 14th, 2018. The event will take place at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane Hartford, CT. Registration begins at 8:30a with an opening ceremony at 10:00a and the walk starts at 10:30a.
CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, weighs in on this event, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is not just a fundraising ceremony, but it is an event for families and people with the disease to look around and see a sea of purple… to see others going through a similar journey. The ceremony marks different stages and different individuals involved. But moreover, we’re looking for the white flower, symbolizing the first survivor. Which gives people hope, and that is what community is about.”
According to the 2018 Alzheimer’s Association’s Facts and Figures Report, there are an estimated 16.1 million Americans who provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias; these caregivers provided an estimated 18.4 billion hours of unpaid care. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women and every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the United States. Additionally, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and it is the only cause of death in the top 10 that cannot be prevented, cured, or slowed.
“We are working relentlessly for a world without Alzheimer’s,” shared Tornatore-Mikesh.
The Greater Harford Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in our community along with more than 600 communities nationwide. This event encourages participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against Alzheimer’s. Each dollar raised helps programs to educate and further research surrounding Alzheimer’s disease.
Danielle Chylinski, Communications Manager at the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, spoke to us regarding social media, "There's a new feature on our Walk website where you can link your Walk fundraising page to Facebook. We're finding that more people are not only getting more involved with fundraising, but individuals are learning about their friends and family's connection to Alzheimer's disease that they didn't know before. Social media has been, and continues to be, a place where people are supporting one another in this fight towards finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease."
Registration is free, and each participant is encouraged to fundraise for the cause. The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter is on Twitter, Instagram and FB at @alzct. If you tag them in your posts they will share it on their pages to help increase awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. There is still time to register for the Greater Hartford Area event. To learn more and to register click here.
