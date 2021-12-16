Peanut Butter Cookies
Recipe By: Grace Vallo tastefullygrace.com
Makes: about 22 small cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
THE INGREDIENTS
1 cup regular smooth peanut butter (do not use natural peanut butter!)
½ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup granulated white sugar
1 large egg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Optional: sea salt or white sugar to decorate. Other decoration ideas are listed below!
THE STEPS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
To make dough: In a bowl with a large spoon, mix together peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, egg, and vanilla extract until uniform.
To form balls: On a greased baking sheet, use a tablespoon measure to form balls of dough, adding them to the baking sheet at least a ½ inch apart.
Use a fork to push down balls of dough to desired cookie thickness, making pretty cross-cross marks on each cookie!
To bake: Bake cookies for 8-9 minutes until cookies are dull (not shiny) and just set.
Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with salt or sugar.
Let cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a plate or wire rack.
To store: These cookies save very well in an airtight container for 7-10 days!
DECORATION IDEAS:
Add tablespoon dough balls to a baking sheet and use a cookie stamp to press shapes into dough before baking.
After baking as soon as the cookies come out of the oven:
Sprinkle with salt.
Sprinkle with sugar.
Sprinkle with holiday sprinkles.
Add a Hershey kiss to the center of each cookies.
Add green and red M&M’s.
Add Reese’s Pieces.
Melt chocolate chips or white chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle chocolate on cookies. Let cool to harden.
Dip half of each cookie in melted white or dark chocolate and add sprinkles, chopped nuts, or crumbled PB cups to the chocolate-dipped side.
Make a PB cookie reindeer by breaking up pretzels for the antlers, chocolate chips for the eyes, and red M&Ms for the nose.
Make an easy chocolate ganache here, and make a chocolate ganache cookie sandwich.
