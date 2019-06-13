Join 3 Cares and Access Health CT at Travelers Championship for free blood pressure screenings on Friday, June 21st from 10:00a-2:00p. This event will take place at the Channel 3 tent in the Fan Zone. It is free and open to anyone with a ticket to Travelers on Friday.
For more information on Access Health CT click here.
