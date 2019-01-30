HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a brief blast of winter weather overnight, and Wednesday afternoon, the state now braces for bitter temperatures.
Several school districts have already announced a delayed opening for Thursday morning, when it'll be frigid outside. See the list here.
A wind chill warning is in effect for part of Litchfield County, while most of the state is under a wind chill advisory.
The arctic cold front moved across the state Wednesday afternoon, bringing snow squalls along with it.
Visibility dropped to zero in some parts of the state.
Snow squalls will exit the state Wednesday evening, as temperatures fall and wind chills turn dangerous.
"Temperatures will drop into the single digits this evening and the wind chill will dive below zero," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Temperatures will drop from the high-20s to the single digits by midnight. The wind chill should dip below zero.
Thursday will be the bitterly cold day.
"By morning, temperatures will range from -6 to +5 and the wind chill will range from -10 to -25," DePrest said.
That could be record territory.
The record low for Bridgeport from 1965 is 5 degrees. Other records in jeopardy include 15 degrees for the coldest high in greater Hartford, set in 1951, and 24 in Bridgeport, set in 2015.
Highs in the greater Hartford area should reach between 10 and 15 degrees, so it will be close there.
The wind could also gust up to 30 mph, which will frequently bring the wind chill to zero or below throughout the day.
Thursday night temps should range from -5 to +8.
The weekend appears to be dry and warmer.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
